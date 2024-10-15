SCO summit: PM Shehbaz stresses need for regional cooperation for a better tomorrow



F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the “esteemed guests at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.”

In his address at the plenary session, the prime minister said “it’s honour for me to preside over the summit” and extended a warm welcome to the participating leaders.

He highlighted that the SCO member states represented 40 percent of the world’s population and emphasised that the summit offered a significant opportunity to enhance regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed the desire for meaningful discussions and outcomes, stressing the importance of providing better living standards and facilities for people.

He noted that promoting regional cooperation and connectivity was essential for sustainable development and that all countries could work together to improve the regional economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said “the global scenario is changing. The current situation calls for collective action. Pakistan is committed to regional development, stability and connectivity.”

“We have to move forward through collective efforts,” he added.

The prime minister stressed on “more attention to the sectors like tourism and green development. Efforts are necessary to increase trade links. The SCO states have to consider a new strategy for economic cooperation. The region has many opportunities for cooperation in the transport and energy sectors.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz identified Afghanistan as “a very important country for regional development and stability.”

He stressed the need for the international community to focus on humanitarian aid to Afghan people. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

“The use of Afghan land for terrorism must be stopped,” he continued.

He expressed confidence that the fruitful discussions at the summit would yield lasting benefits for the region’s populace.

He confirmed that the participating leaders approved the agenda for the meeting.

PAKISTAN’S SUMMIT MOMENT

Earlier, the prime minister welcomed the SCO leaders as Pakistan rolled out red carpet on the auspicious occasion.

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit began in the federal capital on Tuesday amid heightened security.

The SCO member states are represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

State Council of China premier Li Qiang represents his country. The prime minister of Mongolia as observer state, and deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and foreign minister of Turkmenistan as special guest will participate in the meeting.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in fields of economy, trade, environment and sociocultural linkages and review the performance of the organisation.

The SCO summit is anticipated to serve as a key platform for fostering regional cooperation, bolstering trade and investment besides enhancing socioeconomic and cultural linkages among its member states.