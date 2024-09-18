SCO — the prospective EU and NATO of Asia

Akhtar Amin

Pakistan is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of Governments meeting in October this year by virtue of its position as the rotating Chairman of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the second-highest decision-making forum of SCO.

The council of the heads of government meeting is preceded by a Ministerial meeting comprising several rounds of senior officials’ meetings held recently which focused on the financial, economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

What is Shanghai Cooperation Organization and how important it is for a durable regional bloc like European Union was revealed to me when I visited China for SCO Youth Leaders forum in August 2016. In the gathering of more than 12 regional countries, I thoroughly realized that SCO can become a regional cohesion force with a model of partial EU and NATO I.e: it can act both as European Union and at times NATO for the Asian Countries.

It is worthwhile that the SCO member and observer countries comprises of more than 55% of the World’s population, 60% of whom are Youth who are the real engine of change and can bring sustainable development in the region, and for that matter the world. While through frequent out of bound interactive sessions, the youth of these countries with diversified culture can enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges. This will indeed encourage them to become participants, promoters and contributors of multilateral relations.

Pakistan became a member of SCO in June 2017. From 2005 to 2017, it enjoyed the status of SCO Observer State. Pakistan’s association with SCO is relatively new, but its association with SCO Member States is longstanding because it shares historical, cultural, civilization and geographical ties with them.

Currently, nine countries enjoy the status of the SCO full members: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; three countries – Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia – have an observer status with the SCO.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is popularly regarded as the Eurasian political, economic and security organization, in 2017 has given full membership status no only to Pakistan but India as well; the two countries having complex relations due to a number of historical and political events. The addition of Pakistan, India (2017) and Iran in 2023 makes its members tally to nine. The SCO membership indeed is a milestone achievement for the thee nations, and the alliance now represent around half of the global population with prospects to pave the way for the long awaited sustainable economic growth besides strengthening strategic ties with the rest of the world.

The organization since its creation in 2001 in Shanghai- the global financial hub of China has been persistently pursuing various objectives for the peace and stability of the Eurasian region with special focus on eliminating terrorism, separatism and extremism, because these three evils are the main causative agents for destabilization of the region, and the same possess future threats to the peace and economic deprivation of the member countries.

Infact the Shanghai Spirit in itself emphasizes harmony and respect for other countries cultures with a policy of non-interference in others’ internal affairs, and nonalignment.

The SCO operates on policy of consensus which facilitates the member states to harmonize their strategies by rising above their bilateral differences. And the inclusion of India, Pakistan and Iran has only strengthen the gears of SCO collaboration both from economic and security perspective.

It is an established fact that the SCO members and observers collectively possess 17.5 per cent of the world’s proven oil reserves, 47-50 per cent of known natural gas reserves. And the potential for deeper and more expansive SCO economic cooperation remains huge, as regional cooperation starts to expand from project development to synergy in economic strategy, especially over the China envisioned Belt and Road Initiative. The Belt and Road cooperation is also aimed at building an infrastructure and trade network to improve the inter connectivity of Asia, Africa and Europe along and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes and will take SCO from strength to strength.

China as the major player in the SCO states is exploring ways to coordinate the Belt and Road Initiative with regional cooperation initiatives such as the Eurasian Economic Union and national development strategies. It has been estimated in a study that the Exports would increase 20 billion U.S. dollars while imports would grow 19.8 billion U.S. dollars in the region if member countries cut customs clearance time by 25 percent, benefiting all member countries, especially Central Asian nations and Pakistan.

For Pakistan however there are challenges in completely enjoying the economic benefit of BRI and CPEC; first it has to improve its image and convince the regional countries about its quest for peace and development in line with the aspirations of the other SCO states. For this the fact cannot be ignored that in the World of fast communication small misunderstandings can lead to dire consequences for nations. Therefore, the relevant offices of Pakistan need to make an in-depth communication strategy for image building of the country so as to negate misconceptions. The people to people interaction is key towards achieving the same. Furthermore the stereotype concept of International Relations like, there is no permanent friendship among countries but permanent interest has to be changed.

The one road one belt initiative will bring par development in countries around the belt. Through joint collaborations and intelligence sharing the countries can curb the . menace of terrorism and bring peace in the region. The enhanced cultural ties between SCO countries can further build the level of trust.

For Pakistan the good thing is that in China if you say All-weather , it only mean Pak-China Friendship which has stood the test of time over the past seven decades of Diplomatic and people to people relationship.

There is no doubt in the fact that China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor is a game changer for the region and can make Pakistan Asian Tiger, a dream it shares with the People`s Republic of China. Therefore providing adequate peaceful environment for the construction and operation of CPEC is a joint responsibility of the Government and People of the Islamic. To conclude the SCO member and observer states should focus on making Shanghai Cooperation Organization as Multifaceted alliance which focus on strengthening economy like EU and Security of allying states like NATO for Asia.

Writer is PhD Candidate of Peace and Conflict Management Studies)