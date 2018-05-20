Scorching heat wave engulf Karachi and Interior Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The scorching heat wave in the city of Karachi and other area of entire Sindh has made the life miserable for the people during Ramazan.

Pakistan Metrological Department head Dr. Ghulam Rasool said that the weather touched 41 C in the noon on Sunday while from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the Mercury of the temperature will be further increase.

He further said that not only in Karachi but in the interior Sindh the heat weave and the temperature may be reach to 50 C which can affect the life of the people.

The official attributed the soaring temperatures to a halt in sea breeze which allowed the heatwave — that rode into the city on Saturday — to continue for four or more days.

In particular, temperatures may touch the extreme in Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, and Dadu during the coming week, he said.

Since the start of the summer season this year, there have been three heat waves, the official explained, warning that there could be more in May and June.

Earlier, on Saturday, the PMD had said the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason the temperature went up to over 40°C.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it’s important to stay hydrated and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun.

