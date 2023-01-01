Score of Illegal Afghans deport via Torkham

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: In the ongoing crackdown against illegal immigrants, 110 Afghanis resided unlawfully in different parts of the country were departed to their homeland, Afghanistan via Torkham border after their clearance in Holding Center.

It is worth mentioning here that subsequent to expiry of the deadline on 01 November, 2023, the government has kicked off a crackdown against illegal immigrants across the country.

The police official said that the Afghan national had been detained in various parts of the country and following their verification and data collection process had been done at Holding Center, Nowshera, they were handed over to Khyber police.

The local police and security deported them after necessary procedures were carried out at the border, the official said.

As per the report last night 6584 illegitimate Afghan citizens crossed the Torkham border to Afghanistan.