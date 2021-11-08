LONDON (TASS): British Prime Minister Boris Joh-nson may change his mind about the referendum on t-he independence of Scotl-and and allow it to be held. This opinion was expressed on Monday by the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, at an online press conference with foreign journalists.

“People in Scotland need to be able to speak up whether they want independence or not. The world has changed a lot since 2014, when the [first] referendum on this issue was held. In addition, Scotland did not support Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. This is a democratic argument. Boris Johnson says she will take action to prevent this [the holding of the referendum], including in court. In my opinion, it is n-ecessary to hold a democr-atic legal referendum, otherwise independence cannot be achieved, “she said.

At the same time, Sturg-eon expressed the opinion that Johnson could change his position on the independence referendum in S-cotland.

“I’m a little embarrassed to say that Johnson will consistently oppose [the referendum]. He hasn’t been consistent on other is-sues, why can’t he change his mind now?” – stressed t-he head of the region, ad-ding that the British Prime Minister, in her opinion, “h-as no political principles.”

Sturgeon also noted that political events in Scotland can be used by other countries to influence what is happening. As the first minister noted, some states “are actively trying to spread d-isinformation on social networks,” which poses a thr-eat to “democratic procedu-res.”

A referendum on the in-dependence of Scotland w-as held in 2014. At least 55-% of its participants spoke in favor of maintaining the alliance between Edinburgh and London.

However, the Scottish National Party, which has the majority of seats in the local parliament, took advantage of the results of the UK-wide referendum on further EU membership, in which the population of Scotland, unlike the UK as a whole, did not support Brexit. This circumstance gave rise to Scottish nationalists to promote the idea of a new referendum on independence.

At the same time, St-urgeon said earlier that the Scottish authorities did not intend to rush to this issue. In her opinion, at first E-dinburgh plans to finally overcome the coronavirus pandemic and concentrate on recovering the economy, affected by the introduction of strict anti-epidemic mea-sures.

Official London, in turn, consistently declares that it is not going to give Edinburgh the right to hold a referendum, considering that the Scots have already made their choice seven years ago.