Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visits Norway and Finland to boost trade links

F.P. Report

LONDON: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack this week travelled to Finland and Norway on a mission to boost post-Brexit trade links.

Finland and Norway have strong business links with Scotland, with Scottish exports to both countries are worth more than £1 billion a year in total. There is huge further potential for Scottish businesses.

Mr Jack undertook a packed programme in Helsinki, Oslo and Bergen. His engagements included:

Meeting key business representatives – including from the defence, manufacturing and energy sectors

Holding talks with leading political figures

Visiting the Haakonsvern naval base

Speaking ahead of his visit, Alister Jack said:

It is an honour to promote Scottish and UK interests in Finland and Norway. We greatly value the strong and important ties between the UK and our European friends and neighbours. There are enduring cultural, business and trade links between Scotland and Finland and Norway, and I look forward to strengthening those further on my visit.

The Scottish Secretary’s itinerary also included:

Visiting Green waste management provider Fortum, paper manufacturer UPM, and seafood producer MOWI

Meeting the Finnish Trade Minister, Ville Skinnari, and Foreign Affairs Minister Johanna Sumuvuori

Meeting the Norwegian Defence Minister, Odd Roger Enoksen, and Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

Mr Jack travelled to Finland on Monday 28 February, then on to Norway on Wednesday 2 March. In both countries his visit was supported by the British Embassies, part of the UK’s extensive diplomatic network.