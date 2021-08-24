Scuffle takes place in Armenian parliament

YEREVAN (Sputnik): The speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan instructed the guards to remove Anna Mkrtchyan, a member of the “I Have Honor” bloc, from the conference room.

It all started with Mkrtchyan’s question to Nikol Pashinyan. During her speech, she did not address the prime minister, but began to list all his mistakes. She also drew attention to the fact that Pashinyan came to the conference room with a large number of guards.

This was followed by the cries of the deputies of the “Civil Agreement”, Mkrtchyan in response called them supporters of the “capitulator”.

In response, Alen Simonyan first turned off her microphone, and after another skirmish, he urged her to leave the hall altogether.

The deputy refused, and Simonyan called the guards for help.

The deputies of the “Armenia” and “I have the honor” blocks surrounded Mkrtchyan, not allowing the guards to approach her. In the end, Simonyan was forced to call a break of 20 minutes.

After that, a scuffle took place in parliament between a group of deputies and the security service. Some deputies shouted “Nikol the traitor”, the deputies of the “Civil agreement” answered them.

Later, opposition MPs reported that Artsvik Minasyan’s clothes were torn, and Anna Mkrtchyan was taken out of the hall by force.