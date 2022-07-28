SDGs and political consensus

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has urged all stakeholders to make joint efforts to achieve the targets set under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to Speaker, Pakistan has affirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development by adopting SDGs through unanimous Resolutions in 2016. Raja Pervez Ashraf said that several factors affect the implementation of the SDGs, such as climate change, health, economic growth, poverty, gender inequality, and socio-economic challenges. He noted that the Sustainable Development Goal Index- 2021, ranked Pakistan 129th out of 165 countries, with an overall score of 58 percent, mainly for its progress on one of the 17 goals climate action.

Pakistan being a developing country has experienced multiple crises ranging from political and economic turmoil to natural disasters and discontinuity in the governments. These factors badly hampered the national development objectives and led to food insecurity and malnutrition in the country. Although the successive governments implemented initiatives to improve food security, several challenges regarding food security remained unaddressed due to political polarisation, discontinuity of policies as well as differences in priorities of the ruling elites.

As Pakistan adopted its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda-2030 in 2016 and after five years the country had been ranked 129th out of 165 States around the globe, which clearly illustrates the deviation of priorities of both successive governments of PML-N and the PTI during this period. Indeed, a national consensus of all the political parties to ensure a unified and collective effort to achieve the SDGs is most important for continuity of efforts as no nation could achieve the development goals amid polarisation and division regarding policies and priorities of the state. Unfortunately, Pakistan has no tradition of handing over/ taking over the government by the political rulers to share the state’s priorities and policies with incoming leaders hence bureaucracy is used to yes boss only.

Presently, the government of Pakistan has accepted the SDGs as its national development agenda and a National SDGs Task Force has been created to ensure sustainable human development in line with globally set targets. However, efforts must be initiated to achieve nationwide support and political consensus for the successful accomplishment of the objective.