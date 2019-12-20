Seabourn celebrates more than 45 top travel awards in 2019

Monitoring Desk

SEATTLE: 2019 has concluded as another award-winning year for Seabourn as the world’s finest ultra-luxury travel experience celebrates a multitude of honors for its vessels and all-inclusive cruise vacations around the world. With the 2019 travel awards season now complete, Seabourn collected more than 40 top travel industry awards that reinforce its position as best in class, with notable distinctions including the best luxury cruise ship for Seabourn Ovation, and best onboard dining venue in the luxury category for The Grill by Thomas Keller.

Seabourn received wide-ranging recognition from readers’ polls, cruise press critics, and travel professionals whose collective knowledge covers every aspect of the cruise industry. Highly awarded throughout line’s 30-plus-year history, Seabourn was lauded from every angle in 2019 for its ships, service and talented team, repeating as winner in some categories while earning coveted new awards in others. Accolades included the best luxury cruise line; excellence in luxury leisure, best luxury cruise line for couples; the best cruise line for solo travelers; the best cruise line for spas; the best boutique cruising experience; and much more.

“We always look at our travel awards with a great sense of pride and gratitude as it offers us recognition that the ships we sail, the cruise vacations we design, and the hard-working and unfailingly congenial talent we employ are the best in the ultra-luxury category on the seas,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “As delighted as we are to receive so many honors, the real winners are Seabourn guests who enjoy the finest luxury cruise experiences in well-traveled marquee ports and less accessible small destinations all over the world. We have a lot more in store for them coming up, as we count down to launching our two new expedition vessels in 2021 and 2022.”

Courtesy: (dailyrecordnews.com)