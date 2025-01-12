Seasonal illness surge overwhelms Paktia hospital

PAKTIA (TOLOnews): Simultaneously with the onset of colder weather, seasonal illnesses among children in Paktia province have increased by up to 40%. Officials in Paktia province, while acknowledging certain challenges, have stated that upgrading the 150-bed regional hospital to a 300-bed capacity will address many of the public’s health issues.

Mohammad Zaman Ahmadzai, head of Paktia Regional Hospital, told TOLOnews: “Seasonal illnesses have increased by 30 to 40 percent compared to last year. In addition to patients from Paktia, patients from Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, and Logar provinces are also brought to the Paktia Regional Hospital. The hospital is operating at full capacity, but we have made the best use of our resources.”

Miraj Gul Adil, head of Paktia’s public health department, said: “The Paktia Regional Hospital has a capacity of 150 beds, but this has been upgraded to 300 beds, although it has not been fully implemented yet. While the number of patients is high, and people from four southeastern provinces visit here, this upgrade must be realized. If this happens, many of our problems will be resolved.”

Currently, in the children’s ward of Paktia Hospital, which has a capacity of 45 beds, 100 sick children are admitted.

Several patients’ caregivers have called on health officials and the regional hospital to provide medicine and other healthcare facilities for children.

Gul Mohammad, who brought his child from Wazikhwa district to the hospital, spoke about the challenges: “We often buy medicine from outside, and only a small amount is provided by the hospital. The economic problems are overwhelming. If they try a little harder to provide more medicine, it would be better.”

Noor-ul-Haq, another caregiver, said: “I have had my child admitted here for twelve days, but the facilities in the hospital are insufficient. Especially in this cold weather, many children fall ill. We ask the Islamic Emirate and the relevant institutions to provide more facilities for the hospital.”

Paktia is among the provinces with harsh winters, and residents of its remote areas have limited access to healthcare and other basic life amenities.