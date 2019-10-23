Sec Gen: NATO committed to fighting daesh in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): Speaking to journalists gathered for NATO’s defense ministerial this week, Stoltenberg affirmed NATO’s “commitment to its mission in Afghanistan to ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for international terrorists once again.”

Daesh is present in Afghanistan, Stoltenberg said, and NATO’s train, advise and assist mission is part of NATO’s global interest to defeat it.

He said NATO supports the resumption of peace talks, provided that the Taliban makes “real compromises.”

Over the last year, the US reduced the number of American soldiers in Afghanistan by 2,000, Gen. Scott Miller, commander of US and NATO forces revealed on Monday.

“We saw some ups and downs in troop levels, but the US and NATO are still committed to Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg confirmed.

Commenting on the recent Afghan presidential race and ongoing results-tallying, Stoltenberg said that the “Afghan election needs transparency and credibility because we need fair elections,” and there is a need for “the election bodies to do their work.”

NATO Defense Ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to address key issues for the alliance and to discuss Afghanistan’s mission.

Referring to Turkey’s incursion into northeast Syria, the Secretary General welcomed the significant reduction in violence following the joint statement by Turkey and the United States.

“It is important that all forces on the ground act with restraint and with full respect of international humanitarian law,” he said.

Stoltenberg underlined that recent developments underscore the urgent need for a political solution.