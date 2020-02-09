Second deputy Mohaqiq’s son, Hussain, kills brother Baqir: MoI

KABUL (TOLO News): Second Deputy Mohammad Mohaqiq at a press conference confirmed that his son Mohammad Hussain Mohaqiq killed his other son Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq, and cited Hussain’s “mental illness.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior reported the incident, as did an aid to Second Deputy Mohaqiq.

Sibghatullah Ahmadi, an aid to Deputy Mohammad Mohaqiq, talking to TOLOnews said that the “mental illness” of Hussain Mohammad was a factor.

The event occurred around “9 AM” on Sunday, and “four of Baqir’s bodyguards were also wounded in the shooting,” Ahmadi said.