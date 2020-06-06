Second lunar eclipse of 2020 observed in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The second lunar eclipse of 2020 was witnessed in various parts of the world including Pakistan on night between Friday and Saturday.

It was a partial lunar eclipse which lasted for four hours and 18 minutes. The eclipse started at 10:46pm on Friday in Pakistan and reached the peak at 12:25am on Saturday and ended at 2:04am.

The eclipse will be visible from most of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the East coast of South America.

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon. This shadow has a central and outer shadow called umbra and penumbra, respectively. When the Moon completely passes through the umbra or when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned, a total lunar eclipse occurs. When it partially crosses through the umbra and penumbra, we get to see a partial lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon doesn’t fall in the umbra at all and is always present in the penumbra. Naturally, a partial lunar eclipse always starts off as a penumbral lunar eclipse.