Second tremor in 24hour strikes capital, parts of Punjab, KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Shocks of earthquake were reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, other parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

With the shocks, people came out of their houses, reciting Kalma Tayyaba. This is the second earthquake in the week, which has sent a wave of panic and fear in people, who wonder the frequent tremors in a short interval.

On Friday, the parts of country was jolted by the quake. A strong earthquake was reported a few days ago in Russia and Japan, prompting Tsunami alert.

Saturday’s earthquake in Pakistan jolted Islamabad, its outskirts, Rawalpindi, its surroundings, Attock, Mardan, Shangla, Chakwal, Gogra, Haripur, Murree and Talagangan. The depth of the earthquake is stated to be 10-km.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Haripur, Shangla, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda,Dir, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Kasur, Kahota, and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake also jolted different cities of Azad Kashmir.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 102 kilometres.