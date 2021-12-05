Second USA ship with coal arrives in Ukraine

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The second of the seven Panamax vessels brought 66,000 tons of coal for thermal power plants from the United States to Ukraine, the press service of DTEK Energo said on Sunday.

The first vessel with coal from the USA, contracted by the DTEK group for the needs of Centrenergo , arrived in Ukraine in November, the volume of delivery amounted to 60.5 thousand tons.

“The second Panamax-class vessel with American coal has arrived in Ukraine. The vessel was delivered within the framework of agreements between DTEK and international suppliers on the import of 7 shiploads of coal from the USA and Colombia to Ukraine . The total volume of the second delivery is 66 thousand tons. Today the vessel ac-cepted at the 20th berth of the TIS port “, – said in a statement on the company’s website.

It is noted that in the coming days, the party will replenish the stocks of Ukrainian thermal power plants and will ensure the stability of the Ukrainian energy system during peak periods. “It is expected that in December three more shiploads of coal, chartered by DTEK for the needs of its own generation, will arrive in Ukraine. The total volume of supplies agreed for November-January is about 470 thousand tons,” the company added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there would be no shortage of coal in the country, seven ships were expected.

Poland confirms detention of the Russian dry cargo ship: The Maritime Administration of the Polish city of Gdynia has officially confirmed the detention of the Russian dry cargo ship Ruslana.

As the Polish specialized sea portal informed on Sunday, the Russian dry cargo ship Ruslana was detained in Poland . It was clarified that the ship was sailing from Klaipeda at a speed of about 11 knots towards the beach on Sobieszewski Island outside the designated waterway. All crew members are Russian citizens . The captain and two other crew members are said to have been drunk.

“On the night of December 3–4, a Russian-flagged vessel on its way from Klaipeda to the Northern Port of Gdansk left the designated fairway and did not answer calls from the VTS Zatoka service, which continuously monitors the movement of vessels. The vessel also did not answer calls from the captain. port of Gdansk “, – said in the message of the Maritime Administration of Gdynia.

“Our services notified the maritime border detachment, which was asked to urgently intervene due to the high likelihood of a threat in the sea traffic and the risk of the vessel running aground in the area of ??Sobeshevsky Island. In addition, a subdivision of the maritime search and rescue service was sent to the scene of the incident,” noted in the maritime administration.

The report states that the crew members of the Ruslana were drunk. “Employees of the Kashubian Border Guard Division boarded the ship and checked the crew’s sobriety. Three people from the crew, including the captain, were drunk,” the department said.

The ship is currently at anchor. “The inspector of the State Inspectorate of the Port of the Maritime Administration in Gdynia, with the assistance of the Border Guard Service, inspected the vessel. On the basis of this, a notice of the detention of the vessel was issued. The incident was reported to the police,” the message says.