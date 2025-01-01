Secret Service request to raise river level made ‘without knowledge’ of JD Vance, his office says

WASHINGTON : A spokesperson for JD Vance said he and his staff were unaware that the Secret Service decided earlier this month to ask military engineers to raise the water level of the Little Miami River ahead of a family boating trip, which took place on his birthday.

“The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the vice-president or his staff, as was the case last weekend,” the spokesperson said.

The statement followed the publication of a Guardian report on Wednesday that revealed the US Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) in Louisville, Kentucky, had been asked by the Secret Service to raise the outflow of a lake to accommodate Vance’s boating excursion. The USACE had said on Wednesday the decision was made to “support safe navigation” of Vance’s security detail.

The Secret Service provided additional information on Thursday, emphasizing in a “revised” statement to the Guardian the vice-president’s office was “not involved in the decision” and that it had been “operationally necessary” to adjust the water levels to accommodate motorized watercraft, local law enforcement and emergency responders.

“These decisions were made solely by agents during our standard advance planning process and did not involve the Office of the Vice President,” the Secret Service said in a statement. A public safety boat is also alleged to have run aground during a joint scouting mission with the Secret Service ahead of the trip, prompting the Secret Service’s decision to seek an elevation in the water level.

Vance’s office had not initially responded to the Guardian’s request when asked about the water level change in connection to his boating excursion. But the publication of the Guardian’s story generated some controversy.

Marcy Kaptur, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio, posted a tweet demanding more information about the USACE move, saying: “Outrageous! Must be why he wasn’t available to meet about his Big Bonanza for Billionaires Bill which will devastate Ohio manufacturing jobs and our rural hospitals. The Army Corp of Engineers should share records with relevant committee of jurisdiction in Congress.”

The news also elicited comparisons to an embarrassing episode for another vice-president, Al Gore, who faced scrutiny in 1999 after a local utility poured millions of gallons of water into the Connecticut River to keep him from running aground during a canoe trip.

It is not unprecedented for the USACE to modify outflows to accommodate public use – for example, for use in community river events and training for emergency responders.

USACE regulations regarding requests for so-called “deviations” – or any changes to normal practices – require approval and documentation that demonstrates why the deviation is justified. This process also ensures that risks associated with any deviation – including a flood risk or other environmental impact – is detailed.

The USACE said in a statement on Wednesday that the Secret Service request “met the operational criteria outlined in the Water Control Manual for Caesar Creek Lake and did not require a deviation from normal procedures”.

