Secretaries ordered to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali directed Secretary Establishment to submit reply by senior officials while appointment of juniors on Executive Positions, on Monday.

The writ filed by Nihar Ali stated that the petitioner was serving in BPS-16 at Fata Development Authority after its dissolution the employees were stationed in the jurisdiction of Establishment Department.

The petition further argued that junior officials of Fata Development Authority appointed as Industrial Development Officer while petitioner was posted as Assistant in the Industry department which is against Supreme Court several decisions.

The petition seeking appointment as Industrial Development Officer as per seniority to ensure that petitioner should not deprive from his rights.

The divisional bench has issued notices to Secretaries Establishment& Industry along with other respondents and ordered to submit reply while adjourned further hearing till date to be fix.