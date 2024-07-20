Secretary Blinken discusses global diplomacy challenges and hopes at Aspen Security Forum

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : The Aspen Security Forum was abuzz with anticipation as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken took the stage for a fireside chat, moderated by Mary Louise Kelly of National Public Radio.

The morning air was crisp, and the atmosphere was charged with the promise of insights into some of the world’s most pressing issues. As the audience settled in, Kelly welcomed Blinken with a warm smile and a direct acknowledgment of the tumultuous year that had passed.

“Good morning, Secretary Blinken,” Kelly began. “A lot has happened since you were last on this stage. We have a lot to cover today – Russia, China, Ukraine, the Middle East, Iran, and our domestic challenges. Are you ready?”

Blinken, ever the statesman, responded with a confident, “Go for it,” eliciting a ripple of laughter from the audience.

Kelly wasted no time and dove straight into the most urgent issue: the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Gaza war. She referenced a statement by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, about the positive trend in ceasefire negotiations.

Blinken affirmed her optimism, citing the global support for President Biden’s detailed proposal for a ceasefire, hostages’ release, and a path forward. The proposal had garnered unprecedented international backing, including a near-unanimous vote in the UN Security Council, signaling a strong collective push towards peace.

However, Blinken tempered his optimism with a dose of realism. He acknowledged the difficulty of the final stages of negotiation, often the hardest part of any deal. The key now was to ensure a comprehensive plan for the aftermath of the agreement, addressing governance, security, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction to prevent any power vacuum that could lead to further instability.

Turning to the anticipated visit of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington, Kelly inquired about the administration’s expectations. Blinken emphasized the need for concrete steps post-agreement, underscoring the necessity of a “day-after plan” to prevent any resurgence of conflict or lawlessness.

The conversation shifted to the broader implications of U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding Iran. Kelly probed about the new Iranian President Pezeshkian and potential opportunities for diplomatic engagement.

Blinken remained cautious, noting that despite the new leadership, the supreme leader continued to wield ultimate control. The U.S. would observe Iran’s actions closely but maintained its firm stance against Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, a policy Blinken reiterated as unyielding.

Kelly, ever the incisive interviewer, pressed Blinken on the efficacy of sanctions against Russia, questioning their impact on Putin’s behavior. Blinken explained that the success of sanctions should not be judged solely on immediate behavioral changes but on their cumulative pressure on Russia’s economy and strategic capabilities.

He highlighted the significant strain on Russia’s defense industry due to coordinated global sanctions, despite their efforts to circumvent them through alliances with countries like North Korea and China.

The discussion then pivoted to Ukraine, with Kelly asking how U.S. aid to Ukraine could be safeguarded against potential political shifts in Washington. Blinken expressed confidence in the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress and emphasized the long-term security commitments made at the recent NATO summit. He stressed the importance of maintaining a unified front to ensure Ukraine’s continued resilience against Russian aggression.

Kelly also touched on the thorny issue of Americans detained in Russia, including journalist Evan Gershkovich and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza. Blinken assured the audience that their cases were being worked on tirelessly, with every effort being made to secure their release.

The conversation broadened to the global stage, with Kelly questioning Blinken about the growing axis of Russia, China, and North Korea. Blinken acknowledged the complexities but underscored the unprecedented level of coordination among U.S. allies in Europe and Asia in countering these alliances. He pointed to the critical role of technology and economic resilience in maintaining a strategic edge.

On the topic of China, Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to maintaining open lines of communication to prevent unintended conflicts. He highlighted areas of mutual interest, such as combating the fentanyl crisis, while firmly addressing points of contention like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Kelly’s final questions brought the focus back to domestic issues and the resilience of American democracy. Blinken acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence in the U.S.’s ability to confront and overcome internal divisions through transparency and open dialogue.

In closing, Kelly asked Blinken for his advice to rising leaders. Blinken’s response was heartfelt, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the humanity in others and the dangers of dehumanization. He called for empathy and understanding as the foundation for effective leadership and conflict resolution.

As the session ended, the audience was left with a deeper understanding of the intricate dance of diplomacy and the steadfast commitment of leaders like Blinken to navigate the complexities of an ever-changing world.