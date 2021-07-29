Global

Secretary Blinken meets Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah

12 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met on Thursday in Kuwait City with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq al Ghanem, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah to discuss regional security, joint efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, and other key issues important to the bilateral relationship. 

Secretary Blinken recognized two milestones in the U.S.-Kuwait relationship – the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Shield and 60 years of diplomatic ties – and thanked the Amir for the enduring support that has enabled close cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, trade and investment, security, education, culture, and science.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply