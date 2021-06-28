Secretary Blinken, Pope Francis hold talks at Vatican City

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met on Monday with His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working closely with the Holy See to address global challenges and the needs of the world’s least fortunate and most vulnerable, including refugees and migrants.

The Secretary thanked Pope Francis for his longstanding leadership on the need to care for the environment and tackle the climate crisis. The Secretary and Pope Francis also discussed China as well as the humanitarian crises in Lebanon, Syria, the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and Venezuela.