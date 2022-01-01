Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Friday with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine and affirmed the consensus among Allies and partners to impose severe costs on Russia for such actions.

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They highlighted their solidarity with Lithuania in the face of escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China, which risk U.S. and European prosperity and security. They also discussed Libya’s ongoing efforts to organize national elections without further delay.