Secretary Blinken’s calls French FM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about the recent informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting, held in Brest, France, on January 13-14 as part of the French presidency of the Council of the EU, says a statement issued by Spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression and discussed U.S. resolve to respond swiftly and strongly to any further Russian invasion into Ukraine. The two also discussed efforts to promote the democratic process in Libya.