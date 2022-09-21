Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Lebanese caretaker PM Mikati

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in New York City.

The Secretary emphasized the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon’s economy while restoring the trust of its people.

The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the generosity of the Lebanese state in hosting refugees and emphasized that refugee returns to Syria must only be done voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

The Secretary stressed the urgent need and continued support to conclude a maritime agreement to ensure stability and Lebanon’s economy. The Secretary reiterated that the United States would continue to work with Lebanon for peace and prosperity in the region.