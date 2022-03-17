Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and his Danish counterpart, Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov, met in Brussels March 17, 2022. Both leaders reaffirmed the strong defense relationship between the United States and Denmark, and confirmed their readiness to move forward with negotiations on a bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of NATO unity and action to deter and defend Russian aggression. Secretary Austin thanked Minister Bødskov for Denmark’s prompt and substantial contributions to NATO deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, as well as Denmark’s strong support to Ukraine in responding to Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated invasion.