Secretary of Treasury Janet L. Yellen meets Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who serves as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Secretary Yellen and Queen Máxima discussed financial inclusion and the importance of expanding financial health and well-being to address household financial resilience in the face of economic and climate shocks both globally and in the U.S.

Secretary Yellen commended Queen Máxima’s work to support digital financial inclusion globally, and they discussed the importance of consumer protection and education given the expanding complexity and use of digital financial services and digital assets.