Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Mongolia’s President Battulga

F.P Report

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Mongolia’s President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, said Spokesperson of U.S. Department of State, Morgan Ortagus.

Both discussed the strategic partnership between the United States and Mongolia, based on shared democratic values, a commitment to economic development, and deep people-to-people ties.

Michael R. Pompeo and President Khaltmaagiin Battulga also discussed their common goal to strengthen security in Asia, promote the rule of law, and support the traditional heritage and culture of all Mongolians, as well as the possibility of rescheduling the Secretary’s visit to Ulaanbaatar in the near future.