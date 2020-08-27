Secretary Relief KPK says IDPs were not facilitated on time due to government negligence

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly standing committee on States & Frontier regions lamented on delaying tactics of the government regarding surveys of IDPs and early compensation and decided that the one point meeting of the committee will be conducted in upcoming week on the miseries of IDPS of the merged district in Peshawar.

The meeting was chaired by the MNA Sajid Khan where officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province briefed the committee on the overall arena of the Idps.

Member of the national assembly Mohsin Dawar lamented on the approach of the government institutions toward Idps and mentioned that despite the areas being cleared in the military operations from miscreants according to military version the migrants are still not sent to the native areas gracefully neither compensated according to the promises of the government. He added that military operations were started in 2008 and millions of people left their areas due to insurgency but following restoration of peace still they are homeless and not compensated.

“In some areas surveys are not completed while those whose surveys are completed are passing through miseries and paying bribes to the survey teams to get compensated and they are forced to pay money to corrupts” Dawar added.

MNA Mohammad Iqbal told the committee that in the rehabilitation process corruption was done on a high level and should be investigated by corruption watchdog.

Saif-u-Rehman added that the victims of insurgency of South Waziristan staged a protest demonstration in Tank for a couple of days but later suspended due to the deadly virus covid-19 but now again they announced a setting in Tank from 15th of September. Rehman added that if the relevant authorities completed the rehabilitation process before that deadline the IDPS will not sit for a demonstration.

He added there is a ban on double storey buildings in markets of the merged districts which should be abolished immediately.

Secretary of relief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while briefing the committee said that I am endorsing that in the rehabilitation process delaying tactics was done on behalf of the government adding that I am accepting the reservations of those haunted in the insurgency episode that the government departments were not active to facilitate them on time.

MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor told the committee that the Market of Jandola and Sarghar were bulldozed and destroyed in military operations and the victims are still waiting for compensation to be paid. He told the committee that the idps of Bethani tribe were not included in the rehabilitation process and were neglected by the government.

He mentioned that the domain of the security forces is to safeguard the area from terrorism but they are engaged in developmental projects adding that if they are also carrying the plights of developmental projects then civilian administrative settings should be abolished.

The chair of the committee Sajid Khan Mohmand added that IDPs issue is important and should be highlighted on priority basis adding that we are doing a one-point agenda meeting in Peshawar to highlight and resolve the issues of the victims. Chair directed all members of the committee and relevant departments to attend the upcoming meeting.