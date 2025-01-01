Secretary Rubio’s call with UAE Deputy PM and FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-UAE partnership for peace and stability in the region.

They committed to elevate the relationship and work together on shared opportunities and to counter common threats.

They discussed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of the hostages, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The Secretary reinforced the significance of this agreement for regional security and stability and the need to continue implementation, and further discussions to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza for the longer-term.