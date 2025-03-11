Secretary Rubio’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud

F.P. Report

JEDDAH : Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met this evening with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.

The Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for once again hosting the United States in talks to help resolve the Ukraine war and secure a lasting peace.

The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthi terrorists that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure.

The Secretary talked about Syria, and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism.

They discussed reconstruction in Gaza; the Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for hosting Arab countries and reiterated the United States firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for Hamas.