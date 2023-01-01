Section 144 imposed, admin alerted as water level in Punjab rivers rising continuously

LAHORE: Section 144 has been imposed in areas along the rivers, and the administration has been alerted against the possible flood, as the water level is rising continuously in the rivers of Punjab.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the water level in the rivers of Punjab is increasing due to the unusual monsoon rains.

“The rivers of Punjab are in flood. Instructions have been issued to the administration concerned to remain alert,” PDMA Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi said.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the Ravi River is in a low-level flood in Head Balloki and Head Sidhnai.

The water inflow in the Head Balloki is 64,525 cusecs while the outflow is 51,525 cusecs. The water inflow at Head Sidhnai is 41,357 cusecs while the outflow is 31,807 cusecs.

A water current of 38,000 cusecs is currently passing through Shahdara in the provincial capital Lahore. The district administration adjacent to the Ravi River has been alerted.

The Indus River is in a low-level flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma. At Tarbela, the water inflow is 269,000 cusecs while the outflow is 256,100 cusecs. At Kala Bagh, the water inflow is 323,323 cusecs while the outflow is 315,323 cusecs. At Chashma Barrage, the water inflow is 341,984 cusecs while the outflow is 337,984 cusecs.

There is a moderate flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrage. The water inflow at Taunsa is 397,131 cusecs while the outflow is 397,131 cusecs. A water current of 410,886 cusecs is currently passing through Guddu Barrage.

The Sutlej River is in a low-level flood at Head Sulemanki. The inflow and outflow of water at Head Sulemanki is 82,712 cusecs. The water flow in Ganda Singhwala is normal. The flow of water in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers is also normal.

The PDMA DG has instructed the administration in the districts concerned to be alert to deal with the possible flood situation.

Apart from this, section 144 has been imposed in areas along the rivers in Punjab under which bathing in the rivers and sightseeing have been banned completely.

The authorities have advised citizens to cooperate with the administration to avoid possible flood risk.

On the other hand, the federal capital Islamabad and different areas of Punjab including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi received light and heavy rain.

