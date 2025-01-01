Section 144 imposed as PTI denied permission for Aug 5 protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have imposed Section 144 in key areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned nationwide protest on August 5.

The move bans political gatherings, rallies, and public processions across Rawalpindi and Islamabad for public safety.

PTI denied permission to rally in Islamabad

According to sources, the Islamabad district administration has rejected PTI’s request to hold a protest rally at F-9 Park on Tuesday. The decision comes amid heightened concerns about public disorder and security.

To prevent potential unrest, 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across key highways in the capital. The Red Zone and its extension will be completely sealed off in case of any protest attempt.

A senior official confirmed that Section 144 remains in force in Islamabad, strictly prohibiting any public protest, demonstration, or rally at any location.

Rawalpindi sees week-long ban on public gatherings

Rawalpindi’s Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the district from August 4 to 10. The seven-day restriction includes a complete ban on:

Political gatherings, processions, and sit-ins

Assemblies of five or more people

Carrying of weapons, sticks, ball bearings, and petrol bombs

Use of loudspeakers, and delivery of hate or inciteful speeches

The notification emphasizes that violators of Section 144 will face strict legal action.

PTI’s protest plan

As the PTI preps for nationwide protests tomorrow to mark the completion of two years since the imprisonment of its founder, demonstrations are expected in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi, District President Ameera Fazl will lead the protests. PTI workers will hold protest rallies at the union council level, with key demonstration points identified at Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, and Sixth Road along Murree Road. Additional protests are planned at various points on the Islamabad Expressway, including Khanna Bridge.

Ticket holders from Rawalpindi have been summoned to Lahore to participate in a central protest.

In Islamabad, PTI lawmakers will gather at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Tuesday morning. From there, they will proceed to Adiala Jail to express solidarity with the party’s imprisoned founder by staging a protest outside the facility.

Following the district administration’s refusal to grant permission for a protest at F-9 Park, party workers plan to hold demonstrations in various streets of the capital. The final protest timings will be decided tonight by the party’s local leadership, and union council-level organizers will be informed accordingly.

Hanif Abbasi warns PTI against unlawful actions

Speaking to media, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi issued a stern warning to PTI, drawing parallels with the events of May 9 and November 26.

“Like on May 9 and November 26, the people will reject the PTI’s call on August 5. This is not the Pakistan of pre-May 10,” said Abbasi.

“Those who break the law will face consequences — this time, even more than before.”

He, however, clarified that peaceful protests will not be obstructed, but anyone attempting to incite violence or chaos will be dealt with firmly.

High alert in twin cities

With the PTI mobilizing supporters nationwide, law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on high alert. Both administrations are coordinating closely with police and security forces to monitor public spaces and prevent any breach of law and order.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain cautious during the protest window.