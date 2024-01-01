Section 144 imposed in Punjab

F.P Report

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has imposed Section 144 in 12 cities across the province for the upcoming MDCAT test on September 22.

As per details, the imposition of section 144 is to ensure a secure exam environment and prevent cheating.

According to the notification, only candidates and supervisory staff will be allowed inside the exam centers, while the movement of unrelated individuals will be restricted within 100 yards of the exam centers.

Additionally, protests and demonstrations have been banned near the exam centers in the cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujarat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

These measures are being taken to prevent external assistance to candidates and ensure the security during the MDCAT exam.