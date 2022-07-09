Security ensured, residents may celebrate Eid fearlessly

QALAT (Pajhwok): Tight security measures have been put in place in southern Zabul province to enable residents to celebrate Eidul Adha in peace with religious zeal, security officials said on Saturday.

Provincial police chief Ayub Akhunzada told Pajhwok News that they had already prepared a security plan for Eid holidays.

He said police, special forces, the army and intelligence personnel were conducting patrols in the city and districts and security check points had been established in the streets of Qalat, the provincial capital.

He assured the people of Qalat that the security forces were at their service and they could celebrate their festivities in the city and districts without any fear.

Maulvi Shadan, director of intelligence in Zabul, said 700 and 1000 security forces had been deployed in Qalat as part of the security plan for Eid. The security forces were conducting regular patrols and searches in the city. He added that the security forces of the province maintained full cooperation and coordination with each other.

Acting governor of Zabul, Sulaiman Agha Bahir, called on the rich and wealthy people to reach out to the poor on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He also hoped that the people of Qalat would maintain order in the city and cooperate with the security forces in maintaining security.

Samiullah, a resident of Qalat, told Pajhwok News there was complete peace in the province, but economic problems were high and commodity prices had risen. He said with the arrival of Eid, prices of various commodities had shot up.

