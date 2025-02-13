Security forces blame India for violation of ceasefire along LOC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Indian sabotage activities along the Line of Control (LoC) have been exposed again.

The details of Indian military and intelligence agencies’ efforts to spread unrest in the peaceful areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have come to light.

According to security sources, India has a long history of unprovoked firing and sabotage activities targeting innocent civilians along the LoC. India is also attempting to carry out subversive activities through the transportation and use of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) along the LoC.



Sources stated that evidence shows that since 2016, there have been 54 incidents of IED planting by India along the LoC, with increasing incidents of IEDs being found and detonated in areas such as Chakothi, Nezapir, Cherikot, Rakh Chakri, Dewa, Battal, Kot Kotera, and others. These IED explosions have resulted in the martyrdom and injuries of many innocent civilians.

According to security sources, there has been a noticeable increase in India’s subversive activities along the LoC over an extended period, including the transportation of IEDs, weapons, and drugs in areas like Bagh, Battal, Dewa, and others.

Sources mentioned that between February 4-6, 2025, four Indian IEDs were discovered in the Battal sector and Rawalakot area, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian. On February 12, 2025, Indian forces violated the ceasefire in the Dewa and Bagsar sectors, leading to the injury of two soldiers.

Security sources stated that Pakistan has lodged protests with India regarding the spread of unrest in areas such as Poonch, Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, and Rawalakot, and has shared evidence of Indian subversive activities with UN officials in these regions.

The report indicates that India has continued to carry out false flag operations and fake encounters to accuse the Pakistani military of infiltrations. The Indian military has also punished several officers, including 3 Rajputs, 12 Jats, and others, for using military resources to smuggle drugs and weapons.

Security sources explained that weapons are smuggled through double agents, who collaborate with Indian border units to make them appear as Pakistani weapons. These double agents are later killed by the Indian military, presented as Pakistanis, and rewarded financially.

The report also highlights an incident from November 2022, where a civilian shot and killed an Indian soldier who was attempting to hide a weapons cache. Due to disillusionment within the Indian army, suicides have been increasing annually, with these incidents often covered up as bilateral ceasefire exchanges to avoid investigation.

Defense experts note that there is undeniable historical evidence of India’s infiltration and sabotage activities in other countries as well. India’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, IEDs, and weapons smuggling pose a significant threat to peace and security in the region. These tactics are primarily aimed at covering up India’s failures in occupied Kashmir.

Defense experts also mention that India is incarcerating those who oppose its policies in occupied Kashmir and seizing the property of local residents, exploiting the people of the region. India is attempting to alter the demographic makeup of occupied Kashmir through such actions.

Experts say that India’s accusations against Pakistan are a tactic to divert attention from its own acts of terrorism. By creating unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, India seeks to create a rift between the public and the military. India’s violations of the ceasefire agreement are attempts to provoke Pakistan and harass Kashmiris.

According to defense experts, the Indian military tries to cover up its crimes by making baseless accusations of infiltration through fake encounters. Before Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S., India is scheming to prove Pakistan supports terrorism on the global stage. Evidence of sabotage activities by Indian intelligence agencies has also been found in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

Experts further state that the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S. are part of this broader strategy. India must realize that such activities could escalate tensions, potentially endangering regional security. India should not forget that Pakistan has the capability to respond in kind.