Security forces conduct IBO in N. Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan District, on reports of a terrorists’ hide out in the area and recovered huge cache of weapons and explosives.

During search of the area, large quantity of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from the terrorists’ hide out, said an ISPR media release.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included Sub Machine Guns, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.