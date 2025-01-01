Security forces eliminate 13 terrorist in KP operations: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces conducted five intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 13 militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday. The operations were carried out overnight between February 12 and 13 based on credible intelligence.

In Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area, security forces launched an operation, killing five terrorists, including a high-profile militant, Shah Gul alias Rohani. In North Waziristan, two separate operations in Dosili and Tappi resulted in the elimination of five more militants following intense firefights.

Another operation in Lakki Marwat led to the killing of two terrorists, while one militant was neutralized in the Bagh area of Khyber district. Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the slain militants.

The ISPR stated that the eliminated militants were involved in attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. In light of possible militant presence in the region, sanitization operations are ongoing.

The Pakistan Army remains committed to eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the country, reaffirmed the ISPR.