Security forces eliminate 30 Indian-sponsored Khawarij in North Waziristan infiltration attempt: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted two infiltration attempts by Indian-sponsored Khawarij terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, eliminating 30 militants in swift and precise operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

On the nights of July 1-2 and July 2-3, 2025, security forces detected the movement of a large group of Khawarij militants belonging to the Indian proxy network Fitna al Khawarij in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District.

Security forces promptly engaged the terrorists, effectively neutralizing the infiltration attempts. All 30 Indian-sponsored Khawarij militants were killed in the operations. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists.

ISPR emphasized that the security forces displayed exceptional professionalism, vigilance, and readiness, successfully preventing what could have been a major catastrophe.

The military’s spokesperson urged the Afghan government to prevent the use of its territory by foreign proxies against Pakistan. The ISPR reiterated that the Pakistan Army remains fully committed to defending the nation and eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism.

President Zardari praises security forces for North Waziristan Op

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces following the successful elimination of 30 Indian-sponsored Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan.

In his statement, the President paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery and timely action, calling the operations against Indian-backed terrorists a welcome step in ensuring national security.

“These operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists are commendable and will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country,” President Zardari said.

He reiterated the nation’s firm resolve to eliminate Fitna al Khawarij and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to the defense of Pakistan.

“The determination to eradicate terrorism and defend the homeland remains unshakable,” the President added.

PM Shehbaz praises security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt of Indian-sponsored terrorists in North Waziristan and eliminating 30 Khawarij militants.

In his statement, the Prime Minister commended the bravery and professionalism of the security forces, saying that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are standing like a solid, unbreakable wall in defence of the motherland.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation salutes the security forces for their unwavering commitment, tireless efforts, and sacrifices in protecting the country.

He further stated that the government and the people of Pakistan are fully united and remain determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Naqvi praises security forces for foiling infiltration attempt

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operation against Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists attempting to infiltrate from the Pak-Afghan border.

In his statement, Mohsin Naqvi said that the brave personnel of the security forces took timely and decisive action, killing 30 terrorists and successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. He described this as a major achievement for the security forces.

“The terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan met a humiliating and exemplary death,” Naqvi said, adding that those supporting and backing these terrorists will not be spared.

The Interior Minister saluted the security forces for crushing the evil designs of the terrorists and appreciated their exceptional professional skills. “The nation holds the security forces in high esteem and stands firmly by their side,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the entire country views these courageous operations as highly praiseworthy and takes pride in the unmatched commitment and sacrifices of the security forces.