Security forces eliminate six terrorists in Kalat IBO: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted a successful operation in Kalat district, targeting the hideouts of terrorists.

The terrorists actively remained involved in recent terror incidents in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

The sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Prime Minister, the Army Chief, and all key stakeholders are united in their efforts to combat terrorism.

Speaking at the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi stressed that all counter-terrorism decisions would be made in consultation with the provinces.

He stressed the need for fully operational CTDs at the provincial level, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which face significant security challenges.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Interior Secretary, Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG Passport, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and representatives from security agencies.