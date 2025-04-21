Security forces eliminate six terrorists in KP operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: At least six terrorists, including a key commander, were eliminated in two separate operations by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted on April 20 and 21 in Razmak, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

Five terrorists were killed in Razmak, while in South Waziristan, the Khawarij commander Zabiullah alias Zakran was neutralized. He was involved in several attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

“Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats, reaffirming the forces’ commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country,” said the ISPR statement.