Security Forces foil a terror bid in Turbat

F.P. Report

TURBAT: Timely action by the Security Forces has foiled a terror bid in Turbat city of Balochistan.

The security forces recovered 280 kilograms of explosive material planted in a vehicle that was to be used for terrorism in Turbat.

Defence experts have commended the security forces’ timely action, as well as their resolve and strategy to defend the motherland.

Experts believe this plot by terrorists and their facilitators proves that they want to hinder the process of development and progress in Balochistan.