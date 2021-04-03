Security Forces gun down active TTP terrorist in operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Sec-urity Forces on Saturday gunned down an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani during area sanitisation operation conducted in Boya area of North Waziristan.

The Security Forces had conducted an Area Sanitisation Operation in Boya, North Waziristan , on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed, it added. The killed terrorist remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, ex-tortion and planting Impr-ovised Explosive Devices.