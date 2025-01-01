Security forces kill 11 Khwarij in South Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Eleven Indian sponsored Khwarij have been killed and seven got injured by Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in general area of Sararogha in South Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location.

However, during the intense fire exchange, a brave officer Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with another brave son of soil Lance Naik Jibran Ullah.

Major Moiz Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the Khwarij.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.