Security forces kill 11 terrorists in multiple operations in KP

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 11 terrorists in three separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated on Wednesday.

The operations, conducted on 17-18 December 2024, targeted terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan, and Mohmand districts. In Tank district, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) led to the killing of seven terrorists after forces engaged their location.

In North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area, security forces killed two militants during a fire exchange. Another encounter in the Mamad Gat area of Mohmand district resulted in the deaths of two terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians.

ISPR added that sanitisation operations were underway in these areas to remove any remaining threats, reaffirming the security forces’ commitment to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.