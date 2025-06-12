Security forces kill five Khwarij in two separate engagements in KP

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed five Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to ISPR, four Indian sponsored Khwarij including Kharji Haris and Kharji Baseer, were sent to hell in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces in Peshawar.

One more Kharji was neutralized by the security forces in another intelligence based operation in North Waziristan district.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.