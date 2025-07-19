Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Kalat, Balochiostan, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On 19-20 July 2025, the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.”