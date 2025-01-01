Security forces kill four terrorists in Khyber operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists, including two ringleaders, during an intelligence-based operation in general area Bagh in Kyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location, as a result of which, four of them including ringleaders Azizur Rehman alias Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were killed, while two others got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.