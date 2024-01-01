Security forces kill seven terrorists in Kurram IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday killed seven terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Kurram district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of the terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the militant’s location, as result of which, seven terrorists of “Fitna Al Khawarij” were killed, while five of them got injured.

The militant’s hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.