Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two militants affiliated with the group, Fitna-ul-Hindustan were killed during a security operation in Balochistan’s Duki district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted following intelligence reports regarding the presence of militants in the area. Security forces launched the raid in response to this information.

During the operation, two militants were killed and two others were apprehended. According to the ISPR, a significant cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the site.

The statement added that the apprehended individuals were involved in several acts of sabotage in the region. It further noted that the militants were sponsored by India.

The operation to locate and eliminate remaining militants in the area is ongoing. The security forces remain committed to eradicating Indian-sponsored militancy from the region, the ISPR stated.

The statement reaffirmed the nation’s determination to bring all those involved in acts of terrorism to justice.