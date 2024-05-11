Security forces kill two terrorists in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists, including a ringleader, were killed and two others injured in an intelligence based operation in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar last night.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of terrorists and effectively engaged militants’ location, as result of which terrorist ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and Terrorist Ahmedey alias Koochi were sent killed, while two other terrorists were injured.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.