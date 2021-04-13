Security forces kill wanted TTP terrorist in South Waziristan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed a most-wanted terrorist during an operation in the South Waziristan district.

According to a statement released by the media wing of the military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday, the security forces carried out an operation in Ladha areas of South Waziristan after receiving information about the presence of terrorists including Pir alias Asad.

Pir alias Asad, who had been an active member of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since 2006, was killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

Pir alias Asad, who had joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group, had been involved in a number of terrorist attacks on the security forces.